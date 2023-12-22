6 Classic Watches You Can Pick Up Right Now

A good watch is impossible to ignore. Even if you don’t notice yourself looking at them, subconsciously deconstructing their intricate designs, you pay attention to watches. And when you do recognize that you’ve been sizing up wristwear for years, you start to consider a piece for yourself. But how can you choose a watch that checks all the technical and aesthetic boxes and won’t look out of date in a few years?



Bulova has you covered. The brand has been manufacturing watches for almost 150 years—long enough to develop a range of timepieces offering first-rate specs and looks. Complex peeped the line and came up with seven picks from Bulova that would make solid additions to any collection.



Fly Me to the Moon