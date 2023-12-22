6 Classic Watches You Can Pick Up Right Now

A good watch is impossible to ignore. Even if you don’t notice yourself looking at them, subconsciously deconstructing their intricate designs, you pay attention to watches. And when you do recognize that you’ve been sizing up wristwear for years, you start to consider a piece for yourself. But how can you choose a watch that checks all the technical and aesthetic boxes and won’t look out of date in a few years?
Bulova has you covered. The brand has been manufacturing watches for almost 150 years—long enough to develop a range of timepieces offering first-rate specs and looks. Complex peeped the line and came up with seven picks from Bulova that would make solid additions to any collection.
Fly Me to the Moon
Buy It Now: $875
If you’re looking for something understated, the Fly Me to the Moon from Bulova’s Frank Sinatra collection is a good option. Alongside a 39mm case and textured white dial, it has an exhibition caseback that shows off its 21-jewel automatic movement, while the black lizard-grain-textured leather strap holds it all together, keeping the dressy watch approachable.
Summer Wind
Buy It Now: $875
Like the Fly Me to the Moon, the Summer Wind is part of Bulova’s Frank Sinatra collection and is a piece that would fit in next to models the brand produced in the ’50s and ’60s. This design, which was inspired by ’60s-era Date King models, features a 40mm face with a clean, sophisticated look and hints of orange to represent Sinatra’s favorite color.
Jet Star
Buy It Now: $695
This is a limited-edition makeup of the 1973 Jet Star, which also boasts Bulova’s Precisionist movement and smooth-sweeping second hand. This version features a silver-tone sunburst dial, creating a clean, versatile look. The blue and red chapter ring and hour markers give it a classic Americana feel. And if you want to switch things up, you can swap the silver bracelet with the included blue leather strap to match details of the watch.
Oceanographer GMT
Buy It Now: $1,046.25
Bulova’s historic Oceanographer includes the elements of a classic diving watch, but updated for daily wear. It features a “true traveler’s” GMT movement, which allows you to adjust it to a second time zone on the fly. The-rose gold-tone stainless steel case is timeless, and if you do plan to be underwater, know that the watch can withstand depths of 200 meters.
Oceanographer Devil Diver
Buy It Now: $562.50
The black-and-orange colorway on this Oceanographer is a throwback to the a classic Bulova model from the ’70s. The rubber strap is simple and utilitarian, and the Miyota movement is beyond reliable, with resistance up to 200 meters underwater. Plus, this watch pairs perfectly with “Shattered Backboard” Jordan 1s.
Lunar Pilot
Buy It Now: $895
The Lunar Pilot was inspired by the famed chronograph that was customized for lunar conditions by Bulova engineers and worn during the Apollo 15 mission. The watch is available in the 43.5mm size identical to the timepiece worn on the moon in 1971. An updated dial features color and texture and a blue-and-silver panda design. And thanks to high-precision quartz movement and its advanced chronograph feature, the watch will le you measure time and speed accurately in more earthly environments.
