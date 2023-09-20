A|X Armani Exchange’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 Collection Has Something For Everyone

For their Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, A|X Armani Exchange created a line full of quality fabrics that are made for the person unwavering in their identity. Wool, cotton, chiffon, velvet, and cotton-viscose-silk, are just some of the plush fabrics that bring this collection to life. The line is true to the fall season, with warm and earthy colors, offset by pops of green, yellow, royal blue, and magenta. Taking its inspiration and cues from the allure of the city and those who call the city home, the black and white throughout the line signifies the skyline of some of the world’s most electrifying cities.