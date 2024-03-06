‘What Would Nancy Reagan Do’ Article Has People Making Blowjob Jokes Again

According to an unauthorized biography by Kitty Kelley, Nancy was allegedly known for performing oral sex in Hollywood, even in offices. Apparently Nancy had a reputation for giving the best blowjob in town, per a Village Voice article from 1998. Chaos ensued on Twitter, where she was called a “throat goat” with “that gawk gawk 3000.”

On Tuesday, the New York Times published an essay called “What Would Nancy Reagan Do?” written by Gahl Hodges Burt, a former social secretary to President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan.

Burt’s essay earnestly reflected on her experiences working with the ormer First Lady during Reagan’s first term, and contemplating what kind of advice Nancy would give to current First Lady Jill Biden as the upcoming presidential election approaches.

We should note that Karen Tumulty, a Washington Post editor who wrote a biograhy about Reagan, called the rumours "more complicated and much more nuanced than the "salacious stuff" that emerged from Kelley's book.

Still, given that the internet never forgets, social media users answered the NYT’s prompt with a ton of memes referring to the former First Lady’s alleged past. Check out some of the reactions below.