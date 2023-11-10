The Story Behind T.A.'s Slip-On Collaboration With Vault By Vans

Seems like this is the first sneaker you've worked on, correct? Why did you think Vans was the right fit?

Absolutely, this is my very first-ever brand collaboration and the first time I’ve fully dove into the world of design—it's been an exhilarating journey! I’ve always been a fan of Vans Anyone who knows me knows my classic slip-on VLT LXs have been my go-to since I was a kid. The Vault by Vans team noticed my love for that silhouette and reached out, and it just felt like the perfect fit. I've always admired Vans for their timeless style and cultural impact, and I saw a fantastic opportunity to blend my love for fashion, design, and creative expression through the lens of T.A. with their iconic designs.

The sneaker features pleated details. Can you talk about the design and the inspiration? And the color choice? Were you aiming to offer something that's not currently on the market?

Our core inspiration for the collaboration was really born from T.A.’s dynamic community. From leading fashion creatives, to local style icons, our community’s style perspective always influences the brand and our work. I’m also always drawn to color, texture, and taking a whimsical approach to personal style, and wanted to meld that with a luxury element found in the fabrication of the shoe to make a really beautiful offering.

The mood board process was extensive before we even started designing. The design journey for the sneaker was all about creating something that reflects the essence of T.A. and brings a fresh twist to the classic VANS style. The pleated canvas details were inspired by the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of fashion, a nod to the constant exploration and discovery in the world of style. As for the color choice, everyone knows I’m all about color theory, color blocking—just bringing color anywhere I go really. We aimed for a beautiful combination of heather rose and red ochre, something that stands out but also is complementary to several other colors so people can feel open to mix and match as they feel. Our goal was to bring something to the market that not only stands out but also resonates with those who appreciate the beauty in sartorial exploration. It's all about celebrating individuality and embracing a unique, yet timeless, aesthetic.