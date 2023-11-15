IKEA Trolls Balenciaga After Brand Debuts $925 Towel Skirt, Shares $17 Dupe

IKEA, in response, hilariously highlighted its own VINARN bath towel through their UK Instagram, featuring a model striking a similar pose as the one featured on Balenciaga's store website. The post says the towel skirt goes for £16 (around $17 in the US), but the towel itself actually goes for a mere £10 on the furniture retailer's website (or $9.99 on IKEA’s US website). Either way, it's hard to call IKEA's version a "dupe"—it definitely serves more as an affordable alternative.