Virgil Abloh’s latest muse is 21 Savage is newly featured in the campaign for Louis Vuitton’s men’s summer capsule collection.

The collection’s scenic lookbook brings together the aesthetics of California’s skate, art, and beach scenes, particularly Venice Beach. Bright graffiti-esque and watercolor-painted hues embellish the capsule, which is comprised of trousers, sneakers, duffles, cross-body bags, suits, hoodies, crewnecks, outerwear, jewelry, and more.

“Conveying a sense of the infinite—a recurrent theme in Virgil Abloh’s collections—this wardrobe is embodied and highlighted by the American rapper 21 Savage’s casual energy and is a reference to West Coast skaters and artists,” according to a press release. “Spring gives way to a colorful, lively season, galvanized by creative youth, lovers of freedom and comfort, driven by their sunny mood and the vital movement of the ocean.” The pieces are meant to “convey emotions diffused with a sort of joyful nostalgia mingling with a sense of endless possibilities.”

Some pieces also have environmentally-conscious designs, with 100 percent of Louis Vuitton’s products pledged to have an eco-design strategy by 2025. The new men’s summer capsule collection arrives on March 19. Check out more lookbook images below.