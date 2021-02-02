Iconic Italian imprint Stone Island have given us a first look at their Spring/Summer 2021 collection with an up-close, visual offering spotlighting the brand's new performance-inspired outerwear.

SS21 sees the brand showcasing their state-of-the-art design techniques once again, with unique textiles and organic materials blended together along with a colour palette that blends muted blacks, navys and beiges with bolder neon greens, pinks and bright blues.

Staple outerwear pieces such as overshirts, lightweight jackets and parkas make up the new range alongside a slew of Stone Island knitwear., such as hoodies and sweatshirts featuring the brand's iconic compass and red cross branding.

Take in the SS21 video above and head to the Stone Island webstore to cop the collection soon.