Carhartt WIP have unveiled their new Spring/Summer 21 collection, a breezy drop which sees the brand's trademark staples given a fresh update of colours, materials and patterns.

The collection lookbook, shot by Nicola Roman Walbeck, features Carhartt WIP's iconic pieces recieve updated detailing in the form of 3D cut pockets, reflective zippers and structured ripstop. A new camouflage featuring a combination of digital, desert and real-tree has been introduced for the season, alongside a Hickory stripe colour-scheme on Carhartt's high-quality trousers and overalls.

S/S 2021 also offers rigorous items such as triple stitch sweats and classic Single Knee Pants through to more stripped-back graphic tees and hoodies. Items have in the new range have been given new dyeing treatments in spring-ready colours and darker “Deep Lagoon” and “Rum” tones.

Take in Carhartt WIP’s SS21 collection via the lookbook gallery below, and cop the range now from the brand’s web store.

<em></em>