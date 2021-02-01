BR Standard is a new line from Banana Republic that’s packed with effortless, elevated essentials designed to make getting dressed a simple pleasure for men and women. With sleek silhouettes, technical materials, and a number of sustainable pieces, BR Standard has an uncomplicated, fashion forward feel that’s made to move and designed with the environment in mind. Take a look at our favorite BR Standard pieces below and hit the BR Standard shop now to cop some new spring staples.
Motion Tech Jacket
PRICE: $129
The Motion Tech Jacket is a traditional track jacket upgraded for the contemporary man. With a sophisticated design, side zip pockets, a stand collar, and a breathable, stretchy, wrinkle-resistant construction, this piece of outerwear can go anywhere and do anything.
2-in-1 Rain Coat
PRICE: $199
True to its name, the 2-in-1 Rain Coat boasts a removable hood and a detachable quilted liner all wrapped in a smooth, sturdy midweight polyester shell. That makes it perfect for all seasons and occasions, from dressing up for work to running errands on the weekends.
Train T-Shirt
PRICE: $50
Meet your new favorite T-shirt. Made with 72% recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic bottles, the Train T-shirt is light, soft, and stretchy and stays cool when you get hot. Beyond that, flatlock seams create a comfortable fit that makes the Train T-shirt a big upgrade from your current tee.
Pin-Tuck Tank Top
PRICE: $30
The Pin-Tuck Tank Top takes the shape of your average sleeveless shirt and upgrades it with darts that give it added form and structure for a contoured look. Its blend of cotton, sustainably-harvested TENCEL™ modal, and spandex makes it soft, stretchy, and breathable.
Motion Tech Jogger
PRICE: $89
Though the Motion Tech Jogger is made for running and training, this lightweight, stretchy pant is also stylish enough to pull double duty as a comfortable option for a night out. Trim side pockets and a hidden zip pocket keep this jogger looking slim, while a cropped length and tapered leg mean you’ll look great wherever you go.
Core Temp Jumpsuit
PRICE: $139
No piece of apparel combines style and function quite like the Core Temp Jumpsuit, which is powered by 37.5 technology to help you heat up or cool down depending on the temperature. It’s also outfitted with plenty of storage, including zip chest pockets, front and back pockets, and an invisible zip side pocket to hold a phone or keys, all offset with a fashionable point collar.
Heavyweight Fleece Hoodie
PRICE: $90
The Heavyweight Fleece Hoodie is a serious garment. It’s made from a thick, cozy blend that’s 70% organic cotton and 30% polyester, and features details like an invisible interior zip pocket to hold your phone, alongside more traditional elements including a drawstring hood, front pouch pocket, and a straight hem.
Crew-Neck Sweater
PRICE: $80
The BR Standard Crew-Neck Sweater was created with the eco-conscious fashion fan in mind. It’s made from sustainable LENZING™ ECOVERO™, a breathable fiber harvested from certified renewable wood sources, that’s also produced using methods that reduce water impact and even emissions. And, while its construction might not be the most traditional, its styling certainly is, with the Crew-Neck Sweater featuring a wedge detail at the collar and a straight hem.
Motion Tech Cropped Chino
PRICE: $98
The Motion Tech Cropped Chino combines the best of performance wear and casual sportswear in a comfortable design that’s 100% reliable. This chino is made from a water-repellent, breathable, wrinkle-free fabric that’s cool, comfortable, light, and durable, and also features utilitarian details like an extra-deep zip pocket to hold your daily essentials.
Flyweight Jogger
PRICE: $90
The Flyweight Jogger is designed to perform, coming in a cool, dry, wrinkle-free fabric sourced in part from post-consumer plastic bottles. And with a classic pull-on elastic waistband, elastic cuffs, and an unlined construction, it feels just as good as it looks.
And that’s just a small sample of what BR Standard has to offer. So, if you’re looking to restock your closet for spring, head to the BR Standard shop to buy something now.