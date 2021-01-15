Yes, IKEA designs affordable home solutions while honoring their Swedish roots. But they are also organizational gurus, stocked full of products to streamline living spaces and make life easier. Need proof? Well, look no further than this clip featuring TikTok star Wisdom Kaye, who partnered with IKEA to give his messy room a much-needed organizational makeover. Watch as Wisdom’s piles of shoeboxes, clothes, and accessories are transformed into neat, orderly rows stacked on shoe and clothing racks, and a small vanity. Seen via TikTok, the transformation appears to happen with a wave of Wisdom’s hand, but we all know IKEA is the one that really made the magic happen.