Playboy Labs has a new collab collection on the horizon with Fragment, the brand founded by celebrate artist and multi-hyphenate Hiroshi Fujiwara.

As part of what both brands described as the designer's "playful approach" to the collection, Fujiwara decided to incorporate images of actual bunnies as a nod to Playboy's legacy-backed logo. And for the lookbook, excerpted across Instagram, the brands tapped photographers Carter Jung and Josh "Midjordan" Farias. The two traveled to Miami to photograph actor and musician Nicky Jam, who's seen rocking a few key pieces from the collection.

Fans can expect a trio of t-shirt designs and four hoodies in the capsule, all available in both black and white colorways. Sales begin at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 19 via the Playboy Labs site.

Below, get a closer look at the collection:

