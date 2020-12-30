If this glorious season of Whole Lotta Red's got you routinely checking the official Playboi Carti store in hopes of the sold-out album merch collection suddenly getting a restock, then today is indeed your day.

On Wednesday, Carti released a trio of collab pieces with the increasingly prolific Cactus Plant Flea Market, whose other 2020 drops include link-ups with Kid Cudi and Travis Scott. The pieces include a white "King Vamp" t-shirt for $50, a black "King Vamp" hoodie for $150, and a black "M3tamorphosis" hoodie for $150.

Get a closer look at the mini-collection below. To shop, click here.

Image via Cactus Plant Flea Market x Playboi Carti

The CPFM pieces arrive less than a week after Carti's long-teased Whole Lotta Red finally made its way into the world via Interscope and AWGE. At 24 tracks in length, the album—which follows 2018's Die Lit—sees Carti leaning further into his experimental vocal approaches atop production that's thrillingly abrasive and meticulously chaos-driven.

In recent days, Carti has teased the impending arrival of a deluxe edition, notably asking fans for their input on which tracks to include.

The album will be properly celebrated with a special New Year's Eve performance from Carti as part of Thunder Studios' virtual Cyberwurld event.