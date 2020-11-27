Virgil Abloh is among the creatives who have contributed designs to the Our Lives in T-Shirts exhibition in support of underserved neighborhoods in Miami, Florida.

The Art Week 2020 exhibition is set in the Miami Design District, with architect Emmett Moore directing the installation. Visitors can find the experience at the Moore Building atrium at 4040 NE 2nd Avenue between NE 40th and NE 41st through Dec. 6.

The Jarritos-supported project marks a united effort comprised of more than 50 artists. Others who have contributed to the installation include Heron Preston, Kunle Martins, Procell, Cat Power, Lucien Smith, LunchMoney Lewis, and Andrew Skate Shop. On-site screenprinting will be handled by the team at Roots Collective.

Visitors can pick a graphic from the installation and buy print-to-order tees. For those not able to visit in person, peruse designs and buy t-shirts here.

Sales from the shirts will support the Village (Free)dge, which aims to help with food and other necessities for underserved people in Miami. The Our Lives in T-Shirts exhibition area is also accepting in-person donations of non-perishable food, as well as taking donations via $villagepantry on Cash App.

Below, get a closer look at some of the contributed art, including Abloh's "Fuck the Opps" design:

