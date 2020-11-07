Robbie Stuart has built an impressive resume over the years having secured positions with mega-labels like Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang. However, there came a time when the Parson alum decided she wanted to do more than simply work for a fashion imprint; she wanted to use her skills and knowledge to effect meaningful change, which eventually led her to launch Kids Worldwide.

"I created Kids Worldwide with the purpose of using art as a tool to empower kids to learn in new ways," Stuart said in a press release. "I wanted to challenge the traditional approach of doing things in fashion for personal gain because now more than ever, it’s important to support each other and do things that are meaningful. Kids Worldwide is a platform that embraces kid’s imaginations and reinforces that there is so much to be learned, careers to explore and endless dreams they can achieve,” said Robbie Stuart, founder of Kids Worldwide."

The newly launched brand aims to empower underprivileged youth through artistic expression, which is on full display in its inaugural apparel range. The collection features designs by children who participated in art workshops at The River Fund New York, a charitable organization that aims "to feed and empower those we serve to move beyond the lines of poverty."

The first collection highlights the issue of climate change and consists of long-sleeve tees, sweatpants, hoodies, and shorts.

"It’s really simple, there are very few opportunities that come to youth who are living in poverty," said Swami Durga Das, CEO of The River Fund New York. "Kids Worldwide and the workshops provides them with a creative outlet, but also involves them in something bigger than themselves that they could never have dreamed of that is both artistic and rewarding. It’s truly magical and far out."

The collection, which is made from 100 percent recycled cotton, is available now at the Kids Worldwide website or at SSENSE. All proceeds from the sales will go back to The River Fund New York.