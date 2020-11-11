Since it's almost the middle of November, it's time to really start shopping seriously for winter outerwear. Although we may not be outside as much due to the second wave of a global pandemic rolling in, it's still worth updating your wardrobe for brighter days ahead.

This week is rife with great releases that will set you up for colder temperatures ahead. Supreme is dropping 6-inch boots with Timberland, JJJJound is collaborating with Eddie Bauer to release one of the heritage outdoor brand's most influential jackets, and Stüssy is celebrating its 40th anniversary by releasing a collaborative collection with Comme des Garçons' CDG line. For those looking for timeless apparel, Polo Ralph Lauren is dropping an exclusive capsule collection at Kith today as well.

Check out these releases, and others from Palace, Menace Los Angeles, and Huf, in this week's best style releases.