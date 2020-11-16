Berghaus have linked up with London-based community birdwatching group Flock Together to launch their latest archive-inspired Dean Street collection for Fall/Winter 2020.

Since launching earlier this year, Flock Together have become an internationally-renowned group and safe space tackling the under-representation of people of colour in nature. The group offer mental health support to people of ethnic minority backgrounds and run frequent bird-watching expeditions in London and have recently expanded to launch a chapter in Toronto.

Flock Together have now joined forces with Berghaus to shoot the British outerwear imprint's archive-inspired collection. The latest Dean Street offering welcomes new silhouettes like the striking Polar 90 Tie-Dye Fleece, as well as archival Berghaus pieces in bold “Gumdrop Green”, “Deep Teal” and “Fuchsia Pink” colourways.

Several pieces in the new collection are part of the Berghaus MADEKIND commitment, meaning that fabrics have been made using recycled materials or environmentally friendly dyeing processes.

You can cop the full FW20 Dean Street collection now from the Berghaus webstore. Get a closer look at the range below.