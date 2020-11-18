Lifestyle brand Ethika has just announced it has joined forces with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA for a new underwear collection.

The latest collaboration with an artist for the brand, which has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne and Meek Mill in the past, consists of male boxer briefs, boy short briefs, and a sports bra. With a shoutout to Anuel AA's community with "Torres de Sabana Towers" etched on the items, the collection also features his signature, "Hasta La Muerte."

"I’ve always been a fan of Ethika boxers, I have been wearing them for more than 10 years. Ever since the collaboration with Lil Wayne, it broadened my scope to use my creativity outside of music," said Anuel AA. "When Spiff [Ethika's Latin curator Carlos 'Spiff TV' Suarez] presented the opportunity for me to be the first Latin artist to collaborate with them, it made me feel as if anything is possible. They have been part of the hip-hop movement for years and for my first collaboration I wanted to bring a partner into my world. I am excited to be their first Latin partner and I can’t wait for my fans to see what else we have coming."

The collection is available now via Ethika's website and FoodAction stores across the country. "Anuel is family to us and has been for years now,” added Ethika CEO Matt Cook. “We have been waiting for a chance to work with him for a while now and are excited to finally make it a reality. He has so much creativity and passion for anything he believes in and it definitely showed through in his Signature Series. We are blessed to move forward into the Latin market with such a powerhouse like Anuel.

Find out more about Ethika here, and check out photos of the collab items below.

