Philipp Plein has taken another L.

According to WWD, a Milan court has ruled against the German-born fashion designer in his ongoing legal battle against Ferrari. The Italian sports car maker had sued Plein's eponymous label for unauthorized use of the Ferrari brand in 2017. The allegations stem from the Philipp Plein spring 2018 runway show, which was heavily inspired by the musical Grease. The event featured Mercedes, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Ferrari vehicle models. Philipp Plein also used Ferrari in a number of advertisements, which was deemed an "illegitimate use of Ferrari trademarks."

A three-judge court panel ordered Plein to remove all the Ferrari vehicles from its advertisements, including videos and photos shared on social media. If the label refuses to comply, it will have to pay 10,000 euros each time one of its posts features a Ferrari product.

WWD reports that Plein is also required to pay 300,000 euros in compensation to the Italian carmaker, in addition to attorney's fees, which are "valued at more than 25,000 euros."

Plein received backlash in June after he vowed to donate $200,000 to social justice groups if Ferrari dropped its suit.

"After such a long time, I am exhausted and tired of fighting …especially in this particular moment," Plein said in an Instagram post. "It is completely inappropriate to fight over such unimportant issues ... I am proposing this solution not as an opportunity to promote myself or my brand. I always supported the African American culture and community ... Even if Ferrari will not agree, I will still make a donation in order to support."

Plein later shared a receipt showing he had donated $20,000—plust a $2,000 tip—to a fund in support of George Floyd's daughter.