To mark National Consignment Day, Gucci and the RealReal have announced a partnership that sees the launching of a new online shop boasting an assortment of pre-loved pieces from the brand.

The move, particularly from a brand of Gucci’s stature, gives a highly commendable boost to the larger idea of sustainability and how the resale market can factor in when it comes to pushing that idea further to the forefront of fashion and beyond. As an added show of support, both companies will plant a tree via One Tree Planted for all Gucci purchases or U.S. consignments made through the new online shop.

"Gucci is raising the bar not only for the fashion industry, but for all companies by continuously innovating to make its business more sustainable," Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of the RealReal, said on Monday. "Together we're shining a global spotlight on resale that we hope will encourage all consumers to support the circular economy and join us in reducing fashion's carbon footprint."

To peep the new partnership site, click here. The pairing will see both names working together through the end of 2020.