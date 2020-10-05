Accessories brand CASETiFY has teamed up with United States Postal Service for an unexpected range of limited-edition accessories.

After dropping collections with HEINZ Ketchup and Hello Kitty, CASETiFY have now created a heavily over-branded USPS collection which comes complete with phone cases, watch bands and grip stands which celebrate the organisation's logo and branding.

Accessories feature designs symbolising postal pride, with an array of licensed artwork depicting stamps, packaging, logos and more, with sales directly supporting the USPS.

There are eight new designs featured in the range, with CASETiFY's signature products like the Impact Case, Ultra Impact Case, and Mirror Case reworked with USPS branding, with other pieces compatible with iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch Bands, and 2-in-1 Grip Stands.

The full CASETiFY x USPS collection is available now from the brand's online webstore now.