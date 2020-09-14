Off-White have today announced their new store opening on London's popular Sloane Street.

The new location will offer menswear and womenswear collections from Virgil Abloh's brand as part of a bespoke 344mq space which offers "a unique retail experience."

The design was developed as a collaboration between the Off-White design team and spatial designer Andrew Taylor Parr, for what they said was "conceptualised by dualism".

The shop "embraces warm, feminine tones", characterised by curved lines and monocolour. The walls and flooring have a wavey, illusionistic effect, while marble and concrete run throughout the store to provide a complementing contrast.

The centre of the shop features a special plinth installation created by Parr, inspired by Brancusi sculptures. The brutalist-influenced design contrasts against the clean aesthetic of the new space to continue the theme of "dualism" running throughout.

The Off-White London store is located at 32 Sloane Street in Knightsbridge.