In celebration of the Companionship in the Age of Loneliness exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, KAWS fans now have the chance to bag some new career-chronicling merch.

The range of merch is available online now via the MoMA Design Store site and features books, tote bags, magnet sets, keyrings, postcard sets, greeting cards, pins, plush figures, and holiday card sets.

The collection starts at $10 for the KAWs COMPANION Lenticular Postcard, available in three color options, and runs up to $200 for the KAWS: HOLIDAY Mount Fuji Plush.

Get a closer look at the MoMA Design Store x KAWS merch below:

Back in June, KAWS held a sale in support of organizations that he considers exemplary of "making positive change" in the world, Black Lives Matter and Color of Change. The sale included a new work titled FAKE, as well as a selection of pieces from the artist's personal inventory.