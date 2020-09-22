Reebok and Maison Margiela's footwear collaboration is set to hit stores this week, about eight months after the polarizing designs debuted in Paris.

The sportswear brand and French fashion house teamed up to create the Tabi Instapump Fury, a hybrid of the former's 1994 Instapump Fury sneaker and the latter's iconic 1988 split-toed Tabi shoe. The collection also marks John Galliano's first collaboration with a mainstream brand since becoming Margiela's creative director in 2014. He reportedly intended the designs to be "a statement shoe for the age of the cyber-industrial revolution," and utilize Reebok's technical inventions to build on Margiela's subversive house codes.

The Tabi Instapump Fury will be available in a heeled version called the Tabi Instapump Fury Hi and a flat version called the Tabi Instapump Fury Lo. They will also be available in six colorways, including solid white, black, yellow, as well as red, white, and blue, which will be a nod to Reebok's original colorway.

You can check out the Tabi Instapump Fury designs below. The sneakers will be available Wednesday online and in stores, with prices ranging between $1,150-$1,490. This drop is also the first of other Reebok x Margiela collaborations that will arrive over the next several seasons.