NIGO and Louis Vuitton have just released the second installment of the NIGO x Virgil Abloh LV² collection.

The collection revisits the entire product range of LV from leather goods, to ready-to-wear garments. Keeping the capsule as contemporary as possible, the special range continues to pay homage to the harsh realities of winter. Leading the collection is the N-2B bomber jacket. Coming with a fur hood, this exciting, layered garment boasts a bold back graphic. Other stand-out items include a refined tonal aviator jacket marked with a large LV² chest embroidery and a suede fishtail parka with a luxe Damier check lining.

Virgil and NIGO's capsule has also announced patterned knits, refined suiting, and footwear which includes premium hiking boot styles. The collaboration has paid close attention to the accessory game too, with skinny ties with graphics hits, bedazzled rings, and bracelets that spell out the collaboration as well as keychains that continue the playful illustrations found throughout. Backbacks and cross-body bags have been included to bring full outfits to life, keeping the fabrications sturdy and durable for all weather.

Have a closer look at the NIGO x Louis Vuitton LV² collection below and head to the Louis Vuitton store to grab your favourite pieces.