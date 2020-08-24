Although known primarily for sneaker care, Crep Protect are no branching out into face masks. With COVID-19 still ravaging most of the planet, new regulations in the UK now mean that it is mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public spaces like shops, cinemas any journey on public transport.

Stepping in to add some style to the occasion, Crep Protect have designed a range of masks using a soft, breathable foam, providing an additional layer of comfort during wear, whilst completely fitting the lower half of your face. Coming in two designs, the first is the signature mask, which is all black with the Crep Protect logo, while the second features the logo printed across the mask in grey, layered on top of the black fabric.

The Crep Protect Face Covers are available in two sizes — regular and large — and are on sale for just £12, exclusively at JD Sports.