Young Thug is no stranger to tattoos, but the rapper's latest ink holds sentimental value.

Last week, Thugger took to Instagram where he showed off his latest tattoo. This leg piece is in remembrance of his dog, Ms. Tootie, who recently passed away.

The now-deleted post shows a portrait of the dog with the words "RIP Ms Tootie" written in a script font. Along with showing off his new tattoo, Thug posted a picture of himself holding Ms. Tootie that was captioned: "I love u mama."

The all-white Chow Chow was first introduced to fans in 2018 when Young Thug made Ms. Tootie an Instagram page. Since then, she made appearances on social media with her page amassing more than 45,000 followers.