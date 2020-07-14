Levi's are heating up for summer with another clean collection, this time linking up with comic book icons 'Peanuts' for a wide-ranging apparel drop that's heavy on nostalgia.

Tie dye is brought to the mix on bucket hats, over-sized tees and crew neck sweatshirts, with simpler colour palletes being used on a wide range of crew necks T-shirts. Solid graphics of Peanut's iconic Snoopy Dog are featured throughout too, integrating simplicity with a trademark dose of whimsy irreverence. Other stand-out items come from the co-branded white logo tee, which captures Snoopy racing Woodstock over the classic Levi's sportswear logo.

Another gem is the pull-over hoodie (which comes with matching bottoms), using a subtle yet exciting collection of illustrations that compliment a minimalist style well.

Have a closer peep of the Levi's x Peanuts collection below and head over to the Levi's website to grab your favourite pieces.