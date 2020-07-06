While King James gears up to drop buckets in Orlando, the Hood LeBron dropped a quarter of a ticket for a new smile.

On Sunday, Gucci Mane showed off his new teeth to his Instagram followers. In the caption, Wop claimed his million-dollar smile actually cost him $250,000.

"A quarter Milly in GuWop grilly," Gucci wrote under the video.

Given the price tag and Gucci's history of gaudy jewelry, one would think his mouth was flooded with precious gems. Yet sometimes less is more. Instead of going for an ice tray, Gucci decided to get new porcelain veneers. He added subtle diamonds to select teeth to add a flash to his smile.

There's never a bad time to spoil yourself, but Guwop might have splurged in celebration of his new album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer. The record dropped on July 3 and features acts like Lil Baby, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, 21 Savage, and more.