The first phase of the 2021 NFL free agency period is finished as big names flocked to sign mega deals. Months of speculation, rumors and hopes were dashed or came to fruition depending on announced transactions. Half the league was severely limited by cap constraints and we saw numerous high profile players swap teams. Still, we saw plenty of movement and a number of surprises, even with the down cap year. As the league now turns focus towards the NFL Draft, we’re taking a deeper look at how teams did in free agency.

We’re breaking down the winners and losers from Week 1 of NFL free agency. Free agency works when the player is a schematic fit and the right financial value. Some teams were better about finding that blend than others this past week.