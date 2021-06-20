Everyone may be claiming to have the best dad ever today, but Vanessa Bryant is pretty certain her girls’ father holds that title.

For her second Father’s Day without Kobe, Vanessa toasted her late husband with a sweet family photo of him alongside their daughters Gigi, Bianka, Capri and Natalia. And she made a claim that few could argue with.

“To the best girl dad~ Happy Father’s Day, Papi,” Vanessa shared. “We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB ❤️”

Natalia, too, shared some love for her late father on the special day—which also happens to be Capri’s second birthday—by posting a throwback photo of Kobe while she sits on a plastic swing.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Kobe’s eldest daughter wrote. “I love you Dad♥️”

Natalia also recently paid tribute to her dad on her high school graduation cap earlier this month when she walked the stage. In a post shared by Vanessa, her daughter’s graduation cap could be seen featuring a quote from Kobe: “Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”