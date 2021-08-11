On the latest episode of FS1’s Undisputed, host Jenny Taft got into it with co-host Skip Bayless during a segment in which the latter questioned whether Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s weight undermines his ability to motivate professional football players.

“This is just personal preference on my part,” Skip argued. “I’m not taking a shot at him about this, but he’s a little heavy. And I wouldn’t want my head coach in the National Football League to not look the part at all because you got to stay in some semblance of condition to show you know who you are and have some confidence in yourself, right? He was just unimpressive across the board. I’m giving him no checkmarks.”

Skip’s comments didn’t sit well with Taft, who quickly entered the conversation and was quick to push back against Bayless: “I don’t know if I think that’s a fair shot for Mike McCarthy and I’m going to leave it at that,” Taft said.

Skip, very sarcastically, replied, “Thanks Jenny. I appreciate that.”

“Is everyone who’s a good coach as fit as you, Skip?” Taft clapped back. “I don’t think that’s a fair shot whatsoever.”

Ever quick to defend himself, Bayless said, “I said it was a personal preference. I wouldn’t want him to be my head coach.”

Taft responded: “I’ve actually had plenty of coaches that didn’t have the perfect physique, including my college coach, so I don’t think that’s a fair shot.”

After Skip mumbled a few words (“yep….ummm….okay….next), Taft added: “I’m allowed to have an opinion, Skip. I’m allowed to say whatever I want to say on this show, as you do too.”

Watch the full clip up top.