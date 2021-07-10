Tristan Thompson has put Lamar Odom on notice.

On Friday afternoon, Khloé Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a small brown bikini while rinsing off in an outdoor shower. It didn’t take long before the seductive post captured the attention of Lamar Odom, who was married to Kardashian between 2009 and 2016. The former NBA player hopped in the comments section to write, “Hottie” followed by a series of flames and heart emojis.

Apparently, Thompson wasn’t having it. The Celtics star, who shares a child with Kardashian, responded to Odom with a not-so-subtle threat: “God brought you back the first time,” he wrote, referring to Odom’s near-death experience in 2015. “Play if you want different results.”

Users immediately began slamming Thompson for what many perceived as a low blow. In October 2015, Odom suffered a drug overdose that landed him in a four-day coma. Years after the scare, Odom revealed he had “12 strokes and six heart attacks” while he laid in a coma at a Nevada hospital.

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” he said on Kevin Hart’s YouTube series Cold as Balls.

The drama also comes just weeks after it was confirmed Thompson and Kardashian had, once again, ended their relationship. The couple, who have a 3-year-old daughter together, have had a number of highly publicized splits over the past several years—all of which seemingly stemmed from cheating allegations. Their latest breakup was no different.

News of the split came just days after Thompson was reportedly spotted at a Bel-Air party getting a little too close to multiple women. Though it’s unclear if he and Kardashian were officially separated at the time, sources told E! News that the couple had been struggling with more infidelity rumors in the weeks prior.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” the insider claimed. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back. They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together.”

