Trae Young sounded off on Twitter after a snarky sports reporter made a condescending comment to someone who didn’t want to purchase a subscription to The Athletic so they could read his article about the Hawks that is blocked by a paywall.

“Cool. Say you’re broke and continue about your day,” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote to a Twitter user who said they didn’t plan on buying a subscription to read his piece. Young clearly didn’t appreciate his tone, and quote-tweeted his response with some comments of his own.

“Smh, who says this?!? I ain’t buying that article.. what that make me?!” Young replied.

Coincidentally or not, this doesn’t look to be the first spicy interaction between Young and Kirschner. Two days ago, the reporter posted the transcript from the Hawks postgame press conference where he asked Young about his shot selection.

“I asked Trae Young about his early shot clock 3s late in fourth quarters when games are close. Here’s what he had to say about them,” Kirschner tweeted, followed by Young’s response. It’s unclear whether Young recognized the reporter’s name and that’s why he responded to him now, or if these two interactions are completely unrelated.