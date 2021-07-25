Just two weeks after dropping back-to-back exhibition games leading into the Olympics, Team USA’s men’s basketball team suffered its first Olympic loss since 2004 on Sunday, falling to France 83-76.

France, the same team that eliminated Team USA in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, shocked the Americans once again behind Evan Fournier’s 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting. Jrue Holiday led Team USA with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss. Meanwhile, USA’s top offensive threats struggled, as Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard finished with only 10 and 11 points, respectively.

Team USA now must win its final two pool play games against Iran and the Czech Republic to advance to the medal round.

The shocking loss arrives 17 years after the Americans last dropped a game in the Olympics: the 2004 semifinals when Argentina sent Team USA into the bronze medal game. Going back to the World Cup in China two years ago, the Americans are 3-5 in their last eight games. This stretch has taken place under head coach Gregg Popovich, who took over for Mike Krzyzewski after he led Team USA to three consecutive gold medals.

After dropping their third game in two weeks, Team USA suffered backlash on social media Sunday, with many fans singling out the squad’s dismal shooting. Meanwhile, some of the NBA’s international stars couldn’t help but rejoice at the expense of the Americans.

Scroll down to read some Twitter reactions to Team USA’s loss to France: