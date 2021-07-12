Stephen A. Smith is facing backlash comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

During Monday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith said Major League Baseball has a problem if the Japanese superstar is the league’s main attraction. Smith went on to criticize the fact that the current face of baseball needs an interpreter, saying its bad for the game.

“I know what he’s doing on the field,” Smith said. “I know it’s nothing short of spectacular. And I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation. But when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, OK, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country. And that’s what I’m trying to say.”

Smith argued that foreign born basketball players Dirk Nowitzki and Manu Ginobli learning to speak English while played in America “goes a long way.”

“For some reason, with Major League Baseball, you got those guys who need interpreters and I think that compromises the ability for them to ingratiate themselves with the American public, which is what we’re really talking about,” he added.”

Smith’s co-host, Max Kellerman, said he thought Smith made a “good point.”

“If your point is, he’s gotta learn English, I agree with that,” Kellerman said. “I think the language barrier in every sport—not just baseball—is useful to learn the native tongue of the vast majority of most Americans. Certainly the language that this country speaks.”

Smith’s comments come the same month he called the baseball star a “modern day Babe Ruth” who wasn’t getting the marketing he deserved. But, after his latest segment, people condmened Smith for being xenophobic. It was similar to the criticism he faced for comments he made after Team USA’s loss to Nigeria in an exhibition game last week, in which he butchered the last names of players on Team Nigeria.

After the backlash, Smith stood by his remarks.

“I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport,” he said in a video post. “… If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is, because of the problems you’ve been dealing with in terms of having to improve the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you speak the English language.”

Smith maintained that there was no other subtext to his remarks. “In the United States, all I was saying was that if you’re a superstar and can speak the English language then, guess what, it’s going to make it that much easier and less challenging to promote the sport,” he added.

