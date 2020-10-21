You probably know the scene by heart. Michael Jordan elevates from halfcourt, extends his arm, and drops in a game-winner—it should’ve been a 3!—to beat the Monstars.

It’s been 24 years since audiences first witnessed this magical moment in Space Jam. And we’ve been waiting years for more cinematic perfection, clinging to every detail released about the reboot.

Rumors of a sequel featuring LeBron James started floating around years ago, but we all know it’s actually happening. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released July 16, 2021 (though we’ll see if COVID-19, which has crushed theaters, has anything to say about that). For a movie that isn't out yet, we actually know quite a bit about it, without knowing much at the same time. There's been casting annoucements, possible plot leaks, jersey reveals, and much more.

Let’s recap everything we’ve learned over the past few years about Space Jam 2.