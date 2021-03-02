If Soulja Boy had a signature finisher, it would probably involve starting a fight on Twitter. So, it makes as much sense as anything else that the “Crank Dat” rapper is feuding with wrestling star Randy Orton after he made some disparaging comments about the WWE.

The Twitter spat started off harmless enough. Soulja Boy hopped on the bird app to observe that the rap game was “faker than WWE.” Retribution wrestler T-Bar took offense and talked about the work it takes to be a professional wrestler.

“Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain?” he wrote. “Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago.”

Seeing T-Bar’s response (and Soulja laughing him out of the room), Orton decided to throw in.

“Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back,” Orton wrote. “Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across.”

Soulja and Orton went back and forth, with the latter challenging Orton to a fight and the former claiming Bad Bunny was much tougher than Soulja Boy. Bow Wow eventually tagged in, coming to the aid of the “Yahh” rapper and The New Day joked from the sidelines.