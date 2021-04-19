NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen revealed on Monday that his eldest son Antron has died. He was 33 years old.

Antron Pippen’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, but his father did tell his Twitter followers that Antron suffered from chronic asthma that potentially hurt his NBA chances.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game,” he wrote. “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Antron was born on Dec. 29, 1987 and was the eldest of Scottie’s eight children. He’s the only child Pippen had with Karen McCollum. He played college basketball at Texas A&M International University before eventually signing with the World Basketball Association. Marie Claire wrote that Antron settled in Atlanta where he worked as a machine technician in a local laboratory.

News of Antron’s passing comes after his 20-year-old brother Scotty Pippen Jr., announced that he would be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.