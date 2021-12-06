Reigning NBA champion P.J. Tucker celebrated his recent move to the Miami Heat with his very own exhibition at Art Basel with Crep Protect.

CloseUp360, VGI Consulting and Crep Protect co-hosted the “P.J. Pop-Up” experience in the Wynwood arts district of Miami, where the the league’s Sneaker King and avid art collector linked up with fans to give away 12 pairs of his game-worn sneakers in Crep Protect sneaker case.

Fans also left with giveaway bags full of his favourite kicks-related accessories, such as Crep Protect’s sneaker cleaning and protection products.

The event also showcased P.J.’s TMPLS & BRDGS eyewear line, with customised Basel shirts with P.J.’s logo made by Miami’s The Edition Boutique. Local artist Surge pulled up to paint Air Force 1s with vibrant Basel colours and an Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey as a gift for P.J., with designs representing his global career, championship season and three children.

“I’ve been rocking with Crep for a long time,” P.J. told CloseUp360. “We’ve had a relationship for a minute, so it’s super cool now to be able to come together and do some things, especially what we got on the way. It’s going to be a real fun partnership.”

Get a closer look at the action below and head to Crep Protect for more information.