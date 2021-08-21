The New England Patriots team plane was spotted heading to Haiti with supplies and doctors on board from Logan International Airport in Boston, TMZ reports.

The jet was loaded with IV fluid and bags, surgical supplies, hospital beds, sterilizers, oxygen masks, and generators, as well as two orthopedic surgeons, three physicians, and a nurse when it left Saturday morning. The mission is to assist those who were impacted by last week’s 7.2 earthquake that took the lives of at least 2,100 people and left millions injured.

Robert Kraft donated the plane while Build Health International organized the items, according to TMZ, and Kraft also donated drinking water, surgical masks and PPE—including N95 masks and face shields.

The plane took off shortly before Tropical Storm Henri was expected to hit New England and will be making an additional stop in Miami to load up even more.

The jet has previously flown to Central America to assist with COVID vaccines and China to obtain N95 masks. Back in April of 2020, Kraft reportedly spent $2 million of his own money to buy over one million N95 masks to give to people in Boston. An additional 300,000 masks were delievered to people in New York City.