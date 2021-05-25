It’s officially NBA Playoffs season, and let us tell you, it feels good. Unlike last year, when the games had to be played inside the bubble in Orlando, teams are back in their arenas with fans. The energy is back. The Knicks have the Garden rocking. LeBron James and the Lakers are on a quest to repeat. The Nets are trying to run through the East. So many storylines will unfold over the next two months. These playoffs are already setting up to be special, which is nothing new for the NBA. They have always been defined by iconic moments. It’s what they do. As the old commercial used to say, “It’s where amazing happens.”

We thought it was time to take a look back to some of the most iconic moments in NBA Playoffs history over the past 20 seasons. As always, these lists aren’t easy. There’s a ton of options and plenty of worthy moments that could be defined as iconic. That’s what makes it fun and challenging at the same time. So, without further ado, here are the 21 most iconic NBA playoff moments since 2000. Get ready to argue and enjoy.