Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will reportedly miss the rest of the season, after sustaining an injury to his right wrist on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rookie of the Year frontrunner is expected to be out for the remainder of the year, and is seeking a second opinion.

Ball suffered the injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ball has had a very impressive first season, leading all rookies every major offensive category except total points. That stat belongs Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shortly after news of LaMelo’s season-ending injury broke, Edwards’ teammate, D’Angelo Russell, sent out a tweet suggesting that Edwards will now win Rookie of the Year.

Whether you agree with his take or not, the timing of the tweet was not ideal, and Russell was called out for it.

At 20-21, the Hornets are currently holding onto the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Timberwolves are the frontrunners for the worst record in the NBA at 10-32. The Warriors have control over Minnesota’s top-three protected 2021 first-round pick as a result of the Russell trade involving Andrew Wiggins.