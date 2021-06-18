What an insane week in the NBA. We’re sure you’re well aware of everything that has happened, but if not, here’s a fresh reminder:

Past 48 hours in the NBA:



- The KD Game

- CP3 reportedly tests positive

- Kawhi’s ACL injury

- Stan Van Gundy fired

- Scott Brooks part ways w/ Wizards

- Donnie Nelson/Rick Carlisle era ends in Dallas

- Sixers blow 26-point lead

- Playoff P

- Zion’s family wants out of NO pic.twitter.com/S8tLr5fQgN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 17, 2021

Crazy, right? Well, it appears we’re not even close to done as the Boston Celtics have traded Kemba Walker and the 16th overall pick in this draft to the Oklahoma City for Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown. For the Celtics, this is Brad Stevens’ first move in his new role of President of Basketball Operations. There had been rumors of Kemba wanting out of Boston for a few months, and now it has happened.

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

Boston cleared up some money in this deal but it’s unclear how they’ll go about retooling this roster as they search for a new coach. For the Thunder, they continue their rebuild and add yet another first round pick to their treasure chest.

