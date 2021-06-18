What an insane week in the NBA. We’re sure you’re well aware of everything that has happened, but if not, here’s a fresh reminder: 

Crazy, right? Well, it appears we’re not even close to done as the Boston Celtics have traded Kemba Walker and the 16th overall pick in this draft to the Oklahoma City for Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown. For the Celtics, this is Brad Stevens’ first move in his new role of President of Basketball Operations. There had been rumors of Kemba wanting out of Boston for a few months, and now it has happened.

Boston cleared up some money in this deal but it’s unclear how they’ll go about retooling this roster as they search for a new coach. For the Thunder, they continue their rebuild and add yet another first round pick to their treasure chest. 

We broke down all the winners and losers from this blockbuster deal. 