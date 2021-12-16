Josh Lambo alleges he was kicked by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer during practice earlier this year.

Lambo said he was approached by Meyer after missing a field in each of the Jaguars’ first two preseason games. He told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer doesn’t refer to his special teams, but rather the position they play. “It was ‘Kicker, Punter, Long snapper,’” Lambo recalled. “Or S—tbag, Dips—t or whatever the hell it was.”

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips—t, make your f—king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.” According to Pro Football Reference, Lambo is currently the fourth-highest all-time field goal percentage, so he wasn’t overly concerned about his preseason struggles, but was bothered by Meyer’s unwarranted treatment towards him.

“It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap,” Lambo said. “Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened.”

“Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f—king kick me again,” he recalled. “And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f—k I want.’” Meyer said Lambo’s account is “completely inaccurate,” and asserts that there were eyewitnesses who would tell a different story. Lambo claims he could provide the names of teammates who saw what happened, but doesn’t want to get them involved.

Meyer has been at the center of a reportedly divided Jaguars locker room following multiple confrontations between the first-year head coach and his players and sometimes even coaches. Winning typically helps heal all wounds, but Jacksonville hasn’t done much of that to the tune of a 2-11 record.

Sources said players and coaches have grown frustrated with Meyer’s inclination to pass the blame onto them, despite his clear shortcomings as an NFL coach.