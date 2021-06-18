NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton is facing backlash after appearing in a new anti-vaccine documentary.

In a clip from a new documentary titled “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed,” the former Utah Jazz point guard shares his thoughts about COVID-19 and the vaccination rollout.

“This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity,” he says of COVID-19. “It’s the guys making decisions saying, ‘No, no we’re too scared. We’re going to shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful.’ My kids and my grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t, it’s very frustrating.”

According to CBS affiliate KREM, Stockton also mentioned Steph Curry in a quote that appears on the trailer’s website. The quote is presented without context, but it’s safe to assume Stockton was addressing shutdowns limiting sporting events.

“One of the things that sticks in my head is losing someone like Steph Curry to basketball would be a crime,” Stockton said. “I just think what a disappointment to this world it would be if that guy didn’t become who he is. So I wonder who we are missing out on right now.”

The documentary apparently answers the questions of, “Do masks really work?”; “What is the real risk of dying from Covid-19?”; and “How will we really know that the Covid vaccine is safe?”

You can watch the full documentary here.