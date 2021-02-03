A high school basketball coach's short temper has cost him his job.

Indiana resident Nick Moore, who has coached at Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy for three seasons, confirmed his termination on social media Monday. The announcement came just days after Moore was filmed throwing a chair onto the court during a Friday night game against his alma mater.

According to IndyStar, the incident occurred with less than 7 minutes in the fourth quarter, as Lighthouse trailed Bowman Academy by 8 points. The former coach reportedly became frustrated when a traveling violation was called on one of his players; so much so that he ended up grabbing one of the chairs on the sideline and throwing it toward a referee during a break in play. The outlet also reports Moore had to be restrained by an assistant coach as he attempted to grab more chairs.

So I just saw this video from a high school game last night in Indiana. You’ve got to be kidding me that there are still coaches doing this. Referees don’t deserve this type of disrespect. I wonder what the @IHSAA1 is doing? #Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ohmlOlh0hi — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 30, 2021

"... I have been relieved of my duties by LCPA as boys coach but ,would also like to thank the parents and players for letting me lead them day in and out it was a pleasure and great ride," Moore wrote on Facebook this week. "They can’t break you because they didn’t make You ! GO WIN STATE FELLAS!"

The IndyStar reports the entire Lighthouse team was placed on probation for the rest of the season over events during Friday's game. The school's athletic director Lawrence Sandlin was also ejected toward the end of the third quarter after he expressed his frustration with officials.

"There is simply no place in education-based athletics for this type of poor behavior. This adult behavior will not be tolerated," Paul Neidig, commissioner for the Indiana High School Athletic Association, said in a statement Tuesday. "I commend the Lighthouse CPA administration on their swift action in dealing with the situation and expect a positive change in the expectations and standards moving forward."