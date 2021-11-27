Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks may have demolished the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but one pair of Denver boys didn’t leave the Ball Arena too upset.

After the game, Giannis spotted a sign in the crowd that read “All I want for my birthday is to meet Giannis,” took off his shoes and his jersey and asked two young men to join him on court.

In a clip shared by the Bucks organization on Twitter, Giannis can be seen inviting the younger boy, who rocks an Anteokounmpo jersey, and his Nuggets-fan brother on the court to take a picture, not long after he hands him a pair of signed sneakers. As for his brother, Giannis strips off his jersey and hands it to him as a gift, which potentially converted him into being a Bucks fan for life.

“There you go, this is for you,” the NBA superstar says. “He got the shoes, you got the jersey.”

This isn’t the first time the Greek Freak surprised young fans and made their birthday wishes come true. The same thing happened in March to 10-year-old Malachi Thompson, and in May to another 8-year-old fan when Giannis handed off a pair of Nike Zoom Freak 2s while walking through the crowd. It’s safe to say if you bring a sign to a Bucks game, you might just catch his attention.