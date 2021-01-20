It was all good just a year ago.

The Texans were up by 24 on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, with fans salivating and rubbing their hands as they eyed a run to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. There was ample reason for optimism about the long-term future, too -- Houston had two young superstars in quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL followers know what happened next. The Chiefs did Chiefs things. Bill O’Brien did Bill O’Brien things. Then Texans limped to a 4-12 finish during the 2020 season. And now Watson seems all but destined to play for a new team next year.

We already broke down where Watson might end up next season if the Texans do indeed trade him, but how did the franchise and it's quarterback fall apart? When did things turn sour with the dynamic 25-year-old signal-caller? Let’s take a walk down memory lane.