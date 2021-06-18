Coby White isn’t the type of player to just shut up and dribble. He looks to facilitate game-changing moves in real life the same way he does on the hardwood. Recognizing the power of his platform, the Chicago Bulls guard chose to wear custom hoodies featuring powerful messages and Black history icons at the start of every home game this season as a way to spark conversation.

Now, in an intimate dialogue with Complex’s Pierce Simpson, White is opening about his inspiration for the move and why making an impact on his community is so important. In the video interview, which can be accessed via a special Larry O’Brien Trophy monument during ComplexLand, the pair also discuss the importance of family, the meaning behind White’s FMF tattoo, and what his ultimate goal as a player is. “Obviously it’s to be the best player I can be,” he says. “But No. 1 is to hopefully win a championship…. I feel like there’s no better feeling.”