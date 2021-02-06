Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, admitted that he had been drinking prior to the multi-car accident that took place right outside the team’s practice facility Friday night, leaving a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report from the accident, Reid said that he had two or three drinks prior to the crash. Police also said that the assistant coach's eyes were bloodshot and they could smell alcohol on his breath. The accident took place just after 9 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ practice facility.

Two cars were pulled over after one of them ran out of gas on the highway, so the second came to help. A 4-year-old and 5-year-old were in the backseat of the second vehicle, which was hit with Reid’s car along with the first. The 4-year-old did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, but the 5-year-old did, according to the police report.

The team released a statement on Friday saying that they were aware of the accident involving Reid, and that their thoughts and prayers are with the families affected.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” it said. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Reid was scheduled to fly out to Tampa, Florida with the Chiefs in preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday, but it’s unclear if he will still join the team. He also plead guilty to a DUI charge in 2008.